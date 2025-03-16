Joka-Esplanade Metro gets nod for extension

In a major boost to connectivity, the Joka-Esplanade Metro Corridor has received a nod for extension in its length. The Metro network, named as Purple Line, has received a green signal for the addition of two more stations to its existing 12 stations.

The extension comes on both ends of the Purple Line. On one side, the corridor is to be taken to the Eden Gardens while on the other end, the existing last station till Joka is to be extended till IIM Joka. According to sources, the IIM Joka end could also have provisions for further extensions beyond that point.

As per the proposed plan, the Purple Line, which is around 14.1km, would be extended by 1.7 km between the existing Joka Metro station and IIM Joka. On the other hand, the upcoming Esplanade Metro station of the Purple Line would be extended by 1.6km. With the two new proposed extended stations, the Purple Line would be around 18 km in length.

The extension, as being seen by the implementing agency, would provide easy connectivity to the people of extreme south along with those coming to IIM Joka. Once completed, the premiere institute would be connected with Howrah, Sealdah and airport through the Metro railway network.

According to sources, the proposal for IIM Joka metro station was sent to the Railway authorities around a year ago. The detailed project report has received a nod from the central authorities and the implementing agency has now been asked to invite tenders for the project.

On the other end of the corridor, the project has received fund allocations of Rs 1,000 crore for the extension of the Metro station till Eden Gardens. After completion, the 18 km corridor would include 14 stations bringing much relief to the commuters in this part of the city.