E-vehicles charging centre comes up at New Town

Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO), in partnership with Powerbank, has set up the state’s largest public fastcharging hub for electric vehicles at New Town.

Powerbank is a fast EV charging network owned by Shuchi Anant Virya, who will establish an EV charging network in West Bengal and eastern India.

The EV charging hub is located near Biswa Bangla Convention Centre and Cafe Ekante on 1,150 sqm of land.

The EV charging hub is capable of fast-charging of 25 vehicles at the same time with 25 GB/T connector guns.

Further expansion will allow 50-75 vehicles to enjoy fastcharging and slow-charging facilities. Senior officials of HIDCO along with their counterparts from various organizations and E- Mobility space were present at the inaugural ceremony. A senior official of HIDCO said,

“The inauguration of the state of the art EV charging hub marks a significant milestone in our efforts towards promoting sustainable and green mobility in West Bengal. The facility is a great addition to our state’s infrastructure and will encourage more people to switch to electric vehicles.”

Rajneesh Agrawal, CEO of Powerbank said, “We are thrilled to inaugurate this state-of-the-art EV charging hub in Kolkata in partnership with WBHIDCO.”

New Town is the first township where electric buses were introduced nearly three years ago. The West Bengal government has decided to introduce around 1000 e-buses in the next two years. Senior state government officials and some ministers are using e-vehicles now.