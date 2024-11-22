Laparoscopic diagnostic surgery device which promises to enhance surgeon’s colour vision

The 20th World Congress of Endoscopic Surgery (WCES 2024) was held in October at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre. The event is organised by the International Federation of Societies of Endoscopic Surgeons (IFSES) and the Indian Association of Gastrointestinal Endo Surgeons (IAGES). Experts discussed the field of Minimal Access & GI Endoscopic Surgery.

Doctors discussed tracks of upper GI, bariatric, breast, small bowel, HBP, hernia, colorectal, thyroid and endocrine, thoracic, urology, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatric, acute care surgery and trauma, abdominal wall repair, robotics surgery and emerging technology.

Irillic introduced a path-breaking laparoscopic diagnostic surgery device that promises to transform imaging in minimally invasive procedures. The IrillicL.nm True 4K NIR laparoscopic imaging system is a state-of-the-art surgical tool designed to provide surgeons with exceptional clarity in visualising the surgical field. It enhances the surgeon’s colour vision using ICG (Indocyanine Green) fluorescence overlay and offers multiple imaging modes to optimise the success of minimally invasive surgeries. Near-Infrared (NIR) imaging technology allows for improved identification of critical anatomical structures, such as vascular tissues and their perfusion, which are vital during surgeries.

The company experts said key standout features of the IrillicL.nm include, true 4k imaging chain, offering unparalleled resolution, ensuring that even the smallest details are visible. Advanced microvascular imaging provides precise visualisation of blood vessels, crucial for surgical accuracy; 24-axis colour calibration, which ensures colour precision and consistency across different imaging modes; depth contrast imaging mode, which enhances the depth perception of tissues, improving surgical decision-making. Through modular architecture, the system can be easily upgraded with new features, ensuring long-term utility; remote serviceability allows maintenance and troubleshooting remotely, minimising downtime; intelliquant feature provides real-time fluorescence quantification with intensity mapping and contour visualisation, helping surgeons make critical decisions during operations.

Sachin Nene, CEO, Motherson Health & Medical says the IrillicL.nm system uses fluorescence technology. “The integration of Near-Infrared (NIR) and ICG fluorescence overlay allows surgeons to visualise tissue perfusion and vascular structures in real time. This not only improves precision during surgeries but also contributes to better patient outcomes.”

Talking about the cost, and how it makes a difference in the field of laparoscopic imaging, the CEO said, “The IrillicL.nm system is India’s first indigenously developed True 4K NIR system. It has been fully designed, developed, and manufactured within the country, offering a world-class alternative at an affordable price compared to established multinational brands. For hospitals still using older HD technology, upgrading to this system can dramatically improve patient outcomes by providing surgeons with higher clarity, better imaging modes, and advanced fluorescence capabilities. This system is especially beneficial for minimally invasive surgeries, where clear visualisation is key to reducing complications and improving recovery times.”

About the availability of the system, Mr Nene said the IrillicL.nm True 4K NIR laparoscopic imaging system has already received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO). Once an order is placed, the system typically has a standard lead time of 6 to 8 weeks, ensuring timely delivery to healthcare facilities.

The IrillicL.nm system has undergone extensive clinical evaluations, and feedback from the surgeons using it has been overwhelmingly positive. Doctors have particularly praised its imaging clarity, advanced vascular visualisation capabilities, and the overall impact it has on improving surgical outcomes. The system’s ease of use and advanced features have received significant appreciation from the clinical community. The system is already being successfully used in several hospitals across India.

Unfortunately, no hospitals in Kolkata are using the system. However, its growing adoption in other regions of India suggests that it will soon find its way into healthcare facilities across the country, including Kolkata.

Mr Nene said surgeons who are already trained in minimally invasive surgery, particularly laparoscopic procedures, will find the transition to using the IrillicL.nm system seamless. The system comes with clinical application training provided by a specialised team to ensure that users are familiar with the system’s features and can maximise its potential during surgeries.