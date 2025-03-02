Durgapur team scores high after designing robots

Team Pegasus for ROBOCON from NIT Durgapur, which participated in Robocon 2025, a national robotics hackathon organised by IIT Delhi and sponsored by Doordarshan, cleared its 1st stage with an exceptional score of 97 out of 100 in the design and documentation of the robot.

It was required to design and build two basketball playing autonomous robots with all the features of a basketball player, that are supposed shoot the ball, pass it to the team’s other bots, defend from the opponent team’s bots, and jumping while the game is on.

Director of National Institute of Technology (NIT, Durgapur) professor Arvind Choubey said: “Team Pegasus built and simulated the design in Autodesk Fusion 360. They ranked amongst the top 10 teams and stood 1st amongst all IITs and NITs in the design and documentation of the robots.”.

Faculty advisor of NIT Durgapur, professor Shibendu Shekhar Roy said: “Heartiest congratulations to the CAD and embedded systems team of Robocell for designing the mechanism of the robots, integrating the control and actuation, facilitated with programmes and image processing algorithms for the automation.”