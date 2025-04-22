NIT Durgapur blast: Prof dies in New Delhi

Professor Indrajit Basak (64), professor of the department of mechanical engineering of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Durgapur succumbed to his burn injuries at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi in the wee hours of Monday.

About six days ago, a blast took place during a demonstration of thermal welding technology outside the laboratory of the mechanical engineering department of NIT Durgapur. In the explosion, Prof. Basak, who was conducting the demonstration, got severely hurt and sustained more than 70 per cent burn injuries. A final year student Akash Maji also suffered burn injuries. Both of them have been admitted in an ICU of a nearby super specialty hospital after the accident.

Later, the NIT management airlifted Prof. Basak with an air ambulance and admitted him to New Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital for better treatment. However, in the wee hours on Monday, he passed away after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest.

