# Bengal

NIT, IIT Roorkee sign MoU to boost cyber-physical systems innovation

In a significant step towards fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in cyber-physical systems (CPS), the National Institute of Technology Durgapur (NIT Durgapur) and iHUB DivyaSampark, Technology Innovation Hub, IIT Roorkee, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to formalise collaboration on CPS-related innovation, training, and partnership initiatives.

Statesman News Service | Kolkata | June 12, 2025 6:22 am

National Institute of Technology (NIT), Durgapur

The MoU was signed by Prof Arvind Choubey, director, NIT Durgapur, and Prof Sudeb Desgupta, project director, iHUB DivyaSampark, IIT Roorkee. The agreement aims to strengthen joint efforts in entrepreneurship development, training in CPS and emerging technologies, and transforming high-quality patents, research projects, and publications into real-world products that address societal needs.

The MoU signing ceremony was graced by Prof SK Patra, director, NIT Agartala; Prof GK Mahanti, dean (faculty welfare), NIT Durgapur; Prof K Adhikari, chairman, MoU committee and dean (student welfare), NIT Durgapur and many others.

This collaboration also envisions building long-term strategic partnerships to activate and enhance the innovation ecosystem in India. The joint initiative is expected to benefit not just the two premier institutions but also contribute meaningfully to the nation’s technology-driven development goals. 

