West Bengal government has set up a state-level committee and three task forces for implementing the “Duare Sarkar” programme, under which people can apply for the newly launched “Lakhmir Bhandar” scheme while the

the government today decided to organise block-level football matches across the state on the occasion of “Khela Divas”, which will be observed on 16 August.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced that “Khela Divas” would be observed to promote sports among children and youth for character and nation-building. Along with distributing one lakh footballs to various sports clubs on the occasion, football matches will be organised at all the blocks. This was decided at a meeting at the state sports department today.

Meanwhile, headed by chief secretary HK Dwivedi the state-level committee comprises heads of many departments. A state-level task force and two other task forces for Kolkata and the districts were also set up. While the state-level committee will monitor the overall implementation of the “Duare Sarkar” scheme, the task forces will ensure coordination among various departments. The Duare Sarkar programme was launched prior to the elections.

As announced by Miss Banerjee the second phase of the“Duare Sarkar” camps would be organised from 16 August to 15 September. Along with this the “Paray Samadhan” camps would also be organised in the state from 16 to 31 August. Applications that are submitted at the “Duare Sarkar” camps would be scrutinised between 8 to 23 September.

Following which the services would be delivered from 24 to 30 September. People can apply for a host of state-run schemes including Lakshmir Bhandar, Student Credit Card, Khadyasathi, Swasthyasathi, Krishak Bandhu, caste certificate, Taposili Bandhu, Jai Johar, Manobik, MGNREGA through the “Duare Sarkar” camps.