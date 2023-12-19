Duare Sarkar camps register 5.5L footfall

The state government’s muchappreciated flagship citizen outreach programme Duare Sarkar, which began on 15 December, is picking up popularity all the time, claimed officials. Visitors are making a beeline at camps across the state to take advantage of the facilities to be dispensed with entailed in the said programme.

Till today, as officials on condition of anonymity put it that till date as many as a total of 9,092 camps had been held with the footfall of visitors registered till today was around 5,46,435. This is the 8th edition of the Duare Sarkar programme, which will be on till 31 January, 2024.

The first part of which had been titled as outreach camps for submission of applications, would run till 30 December, while the second part titled as outreach camps for service delivery would begin on 2nd January and continue till 31 January 2024.

