Controversy cropped up in Alipurduar today after a person, who was tested positive for Covid-19 in one test, was immediately tested negative in the other.

Health officials, however, said a person who tests positive in the TrueNat machine can always test negative for the virus in the regular RT-PCR tests.

“Cases are also coming up these days where a person has tested negative in the TrueNat machine tests, but has tested positive in the RTPCR tests, and this is causing the confusion,” a source said.

Binod Chandra Barman, a constable posted at the Barobisha Police Outpost under the Kumargrame police station died on 5 August, and he was tested negative in the TrueNat machine tests in the Alipurduar district hospital that day, sources said.

However, the RT-PCR report that came on 7 August showed that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

In the meantime, the authorities cremated the body as per Covid protocols. While a section of people in the district said that such dual reports could hit Covid management plans and land family members of such persons at risk, health officials said there was nothing unusual about it. “It is nothing unusual. It depends on the virus present in the swab tested. The result may differ in any kit tested through any machine,” said the Deputy CMOH-2 of Alipurduar district, Subarna Goswami.

While the state and central governments have announced compensation for family members of frontline corona warriors who die of Covid-19, such dual reports have be an obstacle in such persons actually getting the compensation, sources said.