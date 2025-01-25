Drive to open zero-balance accounts for students

A Special drive, ‘bank at school’ was undertaken by Pursurah High School.

The special drive was made possible by the help of the State Bank of India Pursurah branch.

Students are made available financial assistance by the state government through different student beneficiary schemes including scholarships. Hence, it becomes mandatory for the students to have a bank account.

The Pursura High School hence took a special initiative to introduce the special drive – bank at school, most of the students opened zero-balance accounts which they can operate by themselves. Students have the facility to withdraw the entire amount which they receive through Kanyashree, Rupashree, credit card scheme, DPI Special Stipend scheme and various scholarship schemes.

The headmaster of the school, Soumajit Maity, said, “Nearly 40 students opened zero-balance accounts, which they can operate by themselves. It is good that they develop the habit of saving from their school days.”