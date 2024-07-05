Dreaded inter-state criminal sent to 14 days CID custody

The Asansol Court has sent the dreaded gangster from Bihar to 14 days CID custody on Wednesday after he was produced before the court. He will be next produced before the court on 17 July.

Subodh Singh was taken to Bhawani Bhawan in Kolkata in the evening for further investigations amidst tight security with a convoy of seven vehicles, comprising armed cops of CID.

He was wanted in a number of cases in West Bengal, including murder cases, dacoity, loot, kidnapping etc.

He has already been in the news for threatening the investigating officer of CID in Asansol Court a few days ago with dire consequences.

The investigating officer of CID has already lodged an FIR at Asansol South police station.

CID has brought Subodh Singh from Beur Jail in Bihar to Asansol Court in transit remand for investigation on several cases in Asansol. Denying charges to media persons at Asansol Court yesterday, Subodh Singh has claimed that he has not threatened any cops of CID and instead has alleged that the state investigating agency has threatened him with an encounter if he does not follow their instructions.

It has been alleged that despite being lodged in Beur Jail in Bihar, Singh allegedly used to operate inter-state criminal gangs in the neighbouring states.

Security has also been beefed up in Asansol Special Correctional Home and Asansol Court on Wednesday during the production of this high profile criminal and he was brought in a prison van. Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) officials had cordoned off the court area.