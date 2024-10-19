Dr Narayan Bandyopadhyay meets Kunal Ghosh: Junior doctors hurt

Junior doctors today have expressed disappointment over the meeting between Trinamul Congress leader Kunal Ghosh and Dr Narayan Bandyopadhyay. Dr Asfakulla Naiya, a prominent face of the junior doctors’ movement, stated on Friday morning that Dr Narayan is their senior, but the protesting doctors do not think their issues can be resolved through discussions with Kunal. The junior doctors feel hurt. Dr Naiya said, “We are upset. We don’t know why he met with Kunal. We are not protesting this, but we are saddened by it.”

He further added, “Meeting with chief minister Mamata Banerjee or chief secretary Manoj Pant might help solve our problems, but we don’t think any solution will come out with talks with Kunal Ghosh.”

The Joint Platform of Doctors (JPD) also issued a statement regarding Dr Narayan’s meeting with Kunal, saying, “We don’t know if Dr Narayan Bandyopadhyay represents any doctors’ organisation. He can meet anyone in his personal capacity, but no one has given him the authority to act as an emissary in this unified movement of junior doctors, senior doctors, and the public. He met with someone, who constantly attacks the doctors involved with the movement in the most derogatory language. We believe that Dr Narayan is playing a role against the movement. We do not support his actions.”

Other doctors’ organisations have echoed the same sentiments. The Federation of Medical Associations (FEMA) in their statement said, “Narayan Bandyopadhyay is not an authorised representative. He is not involved in FEMA’s discussion and cooperation process. The meeting he held was in his own capacity and does not reflect FEMA’s views. We cannot support any action that diminishes this movement for justice. We agree with the 10-point demands of the junior doctors.”

Narayan had been actively involved in the junior doctors’ protest that began after the R G Kar incident. Known for his left-leaning views, he led several protest events in the Sinthi More area. From human chains to night vigils, Narayan had always been at the forefront. On Thursday night, he surprisingly met with Kunal Ghosh and the two had a private meeting, just a kilometer away from where the junior doctors were staging their protest at Esplanade. After the meeting, Narayan stated, “I am a citizen. I am a doctor. Kunal Ghosh is also a citizen and a journalist. We met and talked. We have met before as well. I did not meet with a political spokesperson.”

Neither of them disclosed the details of their conversation. Later, Narayan posted on social media, stating, “I have done what I could for the good of the junior doctors. First, I am a human, then a doctor, and after that comes my political identity.” Later, in a video message Narayan explained, “The court case is on and it takes time. I went to see if the issue could be brought to the discussion table, and to deliver a message to someone in the health department.”

However, speculations continue, and it is clear from the doctors’ side that this meeting is not being viewed positively.