Dr Avik De absent from duties from 8 August: IPGMER dean

Dr Avik De, one of the prime suspects facing CBI interrogations in connections with the gruesome rape and murder of the 31-year-old woman postgraduate trainee doctor, has been absent from duties in the SSKM Hospital since 8 August, a day before the incident.

Prof (Dr) Avijit Hazra, dean of students’ affairs at the Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (IPGMER) as well as SSKM Hospital, prime government hospital for PG medical education and research in the eastern India, has revealed Dr De’s prolonged unauthorized absence from duties in his letter written to the director of medical education (DME) and director of health services (DHS) at Swasthya Bhaban, state health department headquarters at Salt Lake.

Dr De is a PGT student in the general surgery department at SSKM Hospital and allegedly one of the close associates of Sandip Ghosh, former principal of the R G Kar Medical Hospital, who has already been arrested by the CBI in connection with the incident of rape and murder at the teaching hospital.

“I bring this matter to your notice. I would also like to inform you that Dr Avik De, though he has taken admission in our institute in 20 February, has till date.” Prof Hazra stated in his letter citing the following points.

1. No completed registration formalities, as MS General Surgery Trainee, with the West Bengal University of Health Sciences.

2. Has not submitted a synopsis for thesis till date.

3. Has not registered in the Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS) mandated by the National Medical Commission, which has to be complied with by all faculty and residents. Therefore, his AEBAS attendance, till date, is zero.

4. Not collected PGT Identity Card from the Dean office.

The letter also stated, “We have not faced a similar situation earlier. Kindly, guide us regarding our course of action in this regard.”

On Saturday and Sunday, CBI already grilled both Dr De and Dr Birupakshma Biswas, two influential young doctors belonging to ‘north Bengal lobby’ that allegedly used to dominate government medical colleges across the country unleashing ‘threat culture’ in transfers and postings of government doctors and other medical staff, MBBS examination process.