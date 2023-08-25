Don’t show crime in tele-serials: CM to producers

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee urged the directors of tele-serials not to highlight crimes as they have a negative impact on human minds. She was addressing a gathering in connection with the award giving ceremony of tele actors and directors at Dhana Dhanno auditorium this evening. “It is unfortunate that negative stories and crimes have more impact on the mind than the positive ones.

So, I request the directors not to make tele-serials based on crimes as there are people who pick them up fast,” she maintained. Miss Banerjee said the television has great educative value and lauded its role in creating awareness. She said during Covid-19, when people were home-bound and did not know what to do, television serials were then the only means of entertainment.

An avid watcher television serials, Miss Banerjee said on a personal note, “I watch the serials and when I miss them due to my prior appointments, I make it a point to see the next day and throughout the day I think what would be shown tonight,” she remarked, adding, “It is a fact that many people are interested in the serials and not on news.” In a lighter mood, Miss Banerjee said, “I know in some serials, the hero marries thrice or family politics is shown in family dramas and people like them,” she pointed out.

She said the actors and directors of Bengal have great demand in Mumbai because of their efficiency. “They know all the nitty-gritties of television serials and have great demand in Mumbai. I sincerely believe that they would be engaged in foreign countries too soon.”

Ministers Aroop Biswas and Indranil Sen, chief secretary HK Dwivedi and home secretary BP Gopalika, other senior bureaucrats and police officers were present at the function. West Bengal Tele Academy, which had organized the award giving ceremony, will provide training to students in acting and other technical aspects. The best director and actors were given awards.