Doctors protest against fake degrees

Government doctor’s organisation Service Doctors Forum (SDF) today sought the intervention of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also health minister, urging her for a probe against allowing several disqualified MS and MD examinees to pass even though they had allegedly scored very poor marks in their Master’s Degree examination.

Controversy ran high after a Trinamul Congress leader, who has been given a high post in Swastha Bhavan, allegedly used his influence to allow the unqualified examinees to pass, despite poor marks in MD and MS examination.

SDF general secretary Dr Sajal Biswas said this is a matter of grave concern, as life of patients is in the hand of MS and MD doctors.

“If a surgeon pursuing MS or general doctor doing MD passes, they will provide patients tertiary and super speciality treatment. This is a highly sensitive medical course. Such interference of political leaders must be probed,” said Dr Biswas. The SDF also submitted a memorandum to the health secretary regarding this matter.

Meanwhile, Progressive Rural Physician Welfare Association (PRPWA) submitted a representation to the health secretary urging him to prevent police action against Informal health care providers (IHCP). PRPWA state president Manoj Chakraborty said despite the chief minister’s assurances, police in Nadia and other districts are detaining IHCPs, especially those providing primary dental care.

“IHCP in rural areas are easily accessible for rural people for getting primary health care. State government is planning to employ them to primary health centre but police are mysteriously is ignoring CM’s order even harassing them,” said Manoj Chakraborty.