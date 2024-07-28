Doctors discuss bone marrow therapy at meet

Eastern Haematology Group (EHG) organised the second edition of the ‘Eastern India Blood, Marrow & Cellular Therapy Meet 2024’ (EIBMCT Meet 2024) in Kolkata, a one of its kind conference on bone marrow transplant in eastern and northeast India. EHG is an organization which consists of Haematologists and haemato-oncologists from 11 states of east and northeast India. The theme of the second edition was “Consolidating BMT activities in Eastern India”.

More than 250 healthcare experts took part in the meet, which was attended by health secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam, Dr Kaustav Nayek, director of medical education and ex-officio secretary, department of health & family welfare, Dr Siddhartha Neogi, director of health services etc.

Prof (Dr) Rajib De, professor, department of haematology, NRS Medical College & organising secretary, EIBMCT Meet 2024, said, “This year, we are have taken EIBMCT 2024 to the next level by making it a 2-day conference and incorporating several new activities like workshops, sessions on supportive services in BMT, transplant related complications, CAR-T cell therapy, fund raising, stem cell registry, and dedicated sessions for BMT survivors in this region.”

Advertisement