DM, CP lead route march in Asansol

In wake of the upcoming Ram Navami festival, the district magistrate and the commissioner of police have jointly conducted a route march in Dildarnagar area in Asansol town along with police and central paramilitary forces.

S Ponnambalam, district magistrate and district electoral officer of West Burdwan, Sunil Kumar Choudhury, Commissioner of Police of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC), led the route march along with the central forces.

The DM and the CP even interacted with the local people of the area and tried to understand their problems and difficulties. The route march took place in the entire Dildarnagar area, under Asansol South police station jurisdiction.

Inspector Kaushik Kundu, IC of Asansol South police station was also present during the route march.

“These are all confidence building measures and to maintain peace during the Lok Sabha polls,” said DM of West Burdwan, S Ponnambalam.

Sunil Kumar Choudhury, commissioner of police of ADPC said that there has been no major complaint received by the police from anywhere but still the police are alert and ready to face any situation.

“We are in contact with all the political parties and our route march will continue till 13 April, the polling day in all sensitive areas and zones to build confidence amongst the voters,” said Sunil Kumar Choudhury.

BJP candidate S S Ahluwalia today offered puja at Ghagar Buri Temple in Asansol and has started his election campaign from the coal belt in Andal, which is under the Raniganj Assembly segment.

“The BJP workers are fully prepared and charged and still have a month to go for the polls. I have known this belt for a long time and hope that it will not be a factor that we have started campaigning so late,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shatrughan Sinha, TMC candidate of Asansol and sitting MP claimed that this Lok Sabha elections will prove that Mamata Banerjee is the most popular political leader in the country.