Disgruntled leaders quit en masse in Burdwan, TMC office closed

In a sudden move ahead of the Panchayat polls, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) office of the East Burdwan district in West Bengal was wound up on Wednesday and a district secretary has resigned from his post.

Along with the district secretary, a bunch of his aides, including sitting pradhan and deputy chief of local Belkash Panchayat have also stepped down giving up their political assignments resulting in the dismantling of a party office.

Abhijit Som, the TMC’s district secretary, residing in the Jhinguti area of the Bekash Panchayat near Burdwan town has forwarded his resignation to party’s district president Rabindranath Chatterjee on Wednesday.

In his resignation letter, he wrote: “None of our local TMC supporters and party workers have been offered ticket in this year’s Panchayat elections. Newcomers have been given priority bypassing the persons who are struggling since 1998 with our leader Mamata Banerjee. So, we felt it better to quit the posts.”

The TMC had first won the panchayat elections in 1998. Out of a total of 23 elected members, the party this year had 19. The Pradhan Jahanara Khatun, Deputy chief Manik Nandi also have been denied tickets.

The local party office was dismantled and the board was pulled down. The office furniture were distributed to a local library and a government health centre today and the key of the house was handed over to Tapas Chatterjee, the house owner.

Kakoli Gupta Ta, block TMC Chairperson said: “The discarded members were in league with the CPI-M that the party was informed.”