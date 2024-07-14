BU issues fresh date for PhD counselling

The Burdwan University, in a fresh notification this evening, has affirmed about a rescheduled counselling for PhD programme in history, where inclusion of jailed Maoist cadre Arnab Dam is waiting to get a berth.

The BU’s fresh notification stated that the pending counselling for history has been reassigned on 15 July afternoon.

Dam appeared in the viva-voce on 26 June and topped the merit list but the BU had halted the counselling process in a sudden notification issued on 8 July. The BU notification had sparked off controversy and the state higher education minister and the minister for the correctional homes had intervened into the matter. The VC, BU, Dr Gautam Chandra yesterday claimed that the ‘no objection certificate’ from the correctional home superior authorities was pending, which, he claimed, was creating the bottleneck.

Advertisement