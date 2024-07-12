ZP sell vegetables at subsidised rates in Burdwan

In the midst of continuing raids at retail vegetable markets, the East Burdwan zilla parishad yesterday floated a subsidized vending counter in an attempt to stand beside the poor and middle class in Burdwan town.

The outlet was opened at the Sidho Kanhu Park, beside the Court Compound in the morning where potato, onion alongside other regular vegetables were sold. “This is a temporary arrangement to give relief to the people. The entire articles were exhausted in just an hour,” said Shyamaprasanna Lohar, Sabhadhipati, ZP. The ZP had procured vegetables worth Rs 15,222 from the local market. Potatoes and onions were sold at Rs 4 and Rs 8 cheaper per kilo, ridge gourd and pointed gourd were sold at Rs 32 & Rs 20 per kg, which is much lower than the market price.

The officials meanwhile have intensified raids in the entire retail markets in Burdwan, Kalna and Katwa towns since Tuesday.

