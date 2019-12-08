Amidst the outcry to bring perpetrators of rape and murder to book after the Hyderabad and Unnao incidents, Kolkata police commissioner Anuj Sharma sought to allay fears of industrialists over such crimes. He termed Kolkata as ‘safer” than any other metro in the country.

Addressing the third day of a business conclave, the top cop tried to assuage the sentiment of a host of industrialists present at the meet held here. Mr Sharma cited the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau ( NCRB) to substantiate his claim. He termed the City of Joy as “safer” than any other city in the country.

Quoting the figures from the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau to buttress his point, the city police commissioner said: “The latest report unveiled by the National Crime Records Bureau( NCRB) in 2017 is as much an annual report card for police. Although the annual report card brought out some joy for the city of joy, it was not as pleasant in the rest of the country.

“The latest NCRB report termed Kolkata as the safest in the country with 31 per cent decline in the crime records during the last four years compared to other cities in the country. In fact, the report shows a 3.6 per cent rise in cognisable offenses in the country compared to last four years in the country”. Mr Sharma also made it clear that Kolkata police have stepped up vigil and security had been beefed up to curb crimes in the city.

Measures are also being taken to curb cyber crime. The commissioner’s assertions came after the chief minister asked police to be on their toes and see to it that the women’s security was not “compromised”. Meanwhile, the city police during joint raids in the city by a team of officers from the city police’s women squad “Winners” and ARS (Anti- Rowdy Squad) of detective department today arrested 74 people for disorderly conduct.

Altogether 51 motorcycles were seized. A senior officer at Lalbazar said that the drive was conducted with a special focus on areas under Netajinagar Police Station and other areas of the city. The arrested comprised miscreants, eve-teasers and rogue bikers.