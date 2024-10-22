Dinhata passengers write to DRM on rail services

Three organisations from Dinhata jointly submitted a memorandum to the Alipurduar divisional railway manager via the Dinhata station master on Sunday, outlining various demands to improve amenities for daily passengers.

The primary demand was the conversion of the Bamanhat-Siliguri Intercity Express back into a passenger train. They also called for the extension of the Sikkim Mahananda Express to Bamanhat, with stoppages at Cooch Behar and Dinhata, supported by the construction of pit and sick lines at Bamanhat.

Additional demands included extending the length of platform 2 at Bamanhat to make it fully usable, providing drinking water facilities, repairing the station’s entrance road, and granting permission to build a road from the Bamanhat rail gate to Patharshon. Furthermore, they sought stoppages of trains like the Tejas Express and Hamsafar Express at Cooch Behar and urged the construction of an underpass or flyover at the Dinhata Sahebganj Road and Balrampur Road rail gates.

The event saw the participation of professor Raja Ghosh, convener of the Cooch Behar Dinhata Rail Passenger Association, Ajit Jain, members of the Bamanhat Rail Development Demand Committee, Shubhankar Bhaduri, Haripada Mandal, and Joy Gopal Bhowmik, secretary of the Dinhata Citizen Forum, along with other notable attendees.