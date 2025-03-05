EW Metro to effect second round of service cancellation for two days

Commuters availing the Green Line metro services would have to explore other options of transport this Saturday and Sunday. The Kolkata Metro Railway has decided to cancel commercial services in the operational stretches of the East-West Metro corridors on 7-8 March.

The two-day suspension of services comes following intensive tests trials of the communication based train control (CBTC) system from Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V. The traffic block in the stretch has been planned as the new software which is now being readied in the remaining leg of the East-West Metro Corridor across 2.5 kilometres between Esplanade and Sealdah Metro stations.

As informed by the city Metro office, apart from complete suspension of services on two days, commercial services on Friday and Monday would also be regulated by the authorities in the stretch. In the Green Line I, the last services would be operated at 7.03 p.m. from Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector V instead of 9.35 p.m. on Friday. From Salt Lake Sector V to Sealdah, the last service would be operated at 7.05 p.m. instead of 9.40 p.m. On the other side of the East-West Corridor in Green Line II, the last service is to be run at 7p.m. from Esplanade and Howrah Maidan instead of 9.45 p.m.

On Monday, when the commercial services are to resume, according to the city Metro office, the first service is to be run at 8.05 a.m. from Salt Lake Sector V to Sealdah instead of 7.05 a.m. in Green Line I and at 8.15 a.m. from Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector V instead of 6.55 a.m. In the other stretch of the East-West corridor, commercial services between Esplanade and Howrah Maidan would be run at 8 a.m. instead of 7 a.m. in the Green Line II.