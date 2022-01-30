Dilip Ghosh obstructed by cops during poll campaign

BJP national vice president and MP Dilip Ghosh was today stopped several times at Jagatpur in Kestopur by police and Trinamul Congress supporters when he arrived there to campaign for BJP candidates for the upcoming civic election of the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation.

A heated argument took between police and Mr Ghosh while Mr Ghosh was campaigning at Jagatpur for BJP candidate Debabra Halder. He said BJP leaders are following Covid-19 norms and there was no assembly by a crowd. However police said BJP leaders were stopped as there was more than 5 persons in the team.

Mr Ghosh said TMC practices terror before each poll to scare people and they are at it again by obstructing BJP leaders’ movements. “Even TMC supporters came here, more than 200 supporters, to obstruct our movement but they were allowed there. I and my guards were prevented, ” said Mr Ghosh. He was stopped more than five times and each time verbal argument broke out between him and police.

Meanwhile Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari held the state government for the responsible for the death of patient Sandhya Mandal at Burdwan Medical College and Hospital. “WB Health Minister’s apathy towards the safety & wellbeing of the patients admitted in Govt Hospitals is evident from the fact that incidents of fire emergency have become a common occurrence.

The hospitals as if “House of Lac” have become death trap for the unfortunate patients,” he tweeted. He also tweeted, “Sandhya Mondal, became the latest victim at Covid Ward of Burdwan Medical College. I demand a proper enquiry to fix responsibility & initiate proceeding against those found guilty. Also a compensation of Rs. 50 lakh be handed over to the next of kin.”