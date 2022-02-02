Dilip fumes over Mamata’s ‘zero-budget’ jibe

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh today said that the state government is bankrupt and is now using the dispute with the Governor as a diversionary tactic to deceive the people of this state.

Reacting over the Central budget, he said it caters to the interest of people from all walks of life which includes the middle class, farmers, students and industrialists. He remarked that the state government and TMC leaders are unhappy with it since the Central government led by Narendra Modi doesn’t believe in politics of donation.

“A party like TMC has no vision and hence they are criticizing it. Trinamul believes in daan khairati(donation) politics. Instead of creating industries for generating employment, it is only creating contractual positions instead of permanent job creation. Central government sent funds to Bengal for several projects but TMC is either looting it or using it for donations to purchase votes” he said.

Mr Ghosh also remarked that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee wants to replace Jagdeep Dhankhar as the Governor and instead nominate her own person there. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikary also tweeted, “CM in panic mode! Looks like Governor is too close to the Can of Worms! His tough questions have rattled her & how !!! A new low in Governance by her. She shamed the Constitution and administrative culture by violating protocols outrageously.”

Meanwhile, sarsanghchalak of the RSS and its chief Mohan Bhagwat visited Kolkata for two days to attend a national level meeting of the organization which is being held after 10 years in Bengal. RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale would also attend the meeting. The meeting gains relevance in the wake of two senior BJP leaders’ expulsion from the party while MLAs and MPs in Matua bastion demand the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.