Digha’s Jagannath temple gets final touches

Final touches are being given to the Jagannath temple that is coming up in Digha.

The temple is a replica of the Jagannath temple at Puri.

Set up on 25 acres of land, the state government has spent around Rs 200 crore to set up the temple.

Former chief secretary and the vice-chairman of HIDCO, H K Dwivedi, district magistrate of East Midnapur Purnendu Maji and senior officials of Digha Sankarpur Development Authority visited the site and oversaw the last minute work.

Though the date of inauguration of the temple has not yet been announced, senior state government officials said it is likely to be inaugurated on the day of Rath Yatra. The images of Lord Jagannath, Balaram and Subhadra have been made of marble. A rath will be made which will be pulled on the day of Rath Yatra.

Senior state government officials said the flow of tourists in Digha will go up because of the temple. Already Digha has become a tourist hotspot with thousands of people visiting the sea town at weekends and holidays.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had mooted the idea of setting up the temple in Digha which is situated close to the Odisha border. The Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation was assigned the job to set up the temple. A convention centre has been set up in Digha. Parks and gardens have added beauty to the place. Sea cruise will be introduced soon and the scope of water sports is being studied.