How Guru Nanak influenced Tagore, Swamiji

When the world is celebrating the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak today, it is worth mentioning that the founder of the Sikh religion and a great saint had influenced two youths from Kolkata in the 19th century.

Nanakji had visited the Jagannath temple around Odisha in 1506 or 1508. Seeing Lord Jagannath he went into trance. He offered a prayer Gagan mei taal. This prayer is now chanted at all gurdwaras across the world.

At Jorasanko, Rabindranath Tagore heard stories on the life and works of Nanakji from his father Maharshi Devendranath. As a boy he was fascinated by Nanakji’s life.

Advertisement

In March 1875, at the age of 14, Tagore wrote the first song of his life, a bhanga gan which was based on the prayer Gagan mei taal. The song is Gogoner thale robi chandra dipak jwale.

Young Narendranath Dutta was a trained singer. His father Biswanath Dutta had appointed Benimadhab Adhikari popularly known as Beni ustad in those days in Kolkata.

Dutta, who became Swami Vivekananda in later life, went to Bramho Samaj in youth. He loved to sing this song Gogoner thale. He also sang this song before Sri Ramakrishna.

Both Tagore and Swamiji were great admirers of Nanakji. His philosophy of service and sacrifice had attracted both of them and both had paid regards to the Sikh guru on several occasions.