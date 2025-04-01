Delhi CM along with minister Kapil Mishra offer Prayers at Jagannath Temple in Hauz Khas

On the occasion of Odisha Foundation Day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Minister of Tourism and Culture Kapil Mishra visited the Jagannath Temple in Hauz Khas to offer prayers for the prosperity of the city’s residents and sought blessings.q

Speaking at a felicitation ceremony held after the temple visit, Gupta said, “It is my great privilege that within a week, I have had the opportunity to visit Jagannath Puri Dham and now the Jagannath Temple in Hauz Khas for darshan. It is our duty to honor the culture and traditions of Odisha. The Odisha community has played a vital role in Delhi’s development, and we salute their hard work, dedication, and rich cultural heritage with all our hearts, she added.

CM further said that with the blessings of Lord Jagannath, the national capital continues to progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Delhi government has decided to celebrate Odisha Day with splendor every year.

Speaking on the occasion, Mishra said, “Odisha Day is now a part of the Delhi Government’s official calendar, and every year, the government will celebrate it with enthusiasm. The people of Odisha have made significant contributions to Delhi’s development. The Odisha community living here has excelled in trade, education, administration, and various other fields,” he added.

New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, and Malviya Nagar MLA Satish Upadhyay, along with a large number of people from the Odisha community were present on the occasion.

Odisha is renowned for its rich art, culture, and architecture, while the Odissi dance form is celebrated worldwide.

The state’s exquisite handicrafts, intricate wood and stone carvings, and captivating tourist destinations are noteworthy.

The Sun Temple at Konark, the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar, and the Jagannath Temple in Puri are significant centers of faith and devotion for millions.