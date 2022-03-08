Different lines of Kolkata Metro to be colour coded soon

The city’s lifeline is all set to undergo a makeover soon. The authorities of Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation are considering giving the underground transport a new look which will be based on the lines of Delhi Metro.

According to sources, like the Delhi Metro, various lines of Kolkata Metro will be colour coded. This will help the commuters differentiate between the various lines of the city’s network of Metro services. Officials said this will come in handy when the different lines, the East-West corridor, North-South etc.

As informed by official sources, the railway board is said to have suggested blue colour for the existing North-South line. The Garia-Airport project is to be given an orange makeover. Yellow was suggested for the line from Baranagar to Barrackpore. Likewise, the stretch of Howrah Maidan to Sector V of the East-West Metro is to be operated in green colour while that from Joka – Esplanade will be given a purple colour. Similarly, the upcoming metro network between Noapara to Barasat will have yellow colour as its marking.

The different colour schemes, according to the official sources, will help the commuters identify the particular line. It will thus help in enabling hassle-free communication without any confusion.

Meanwhile, the system of Metro smart cards to travel in North-South as well as East-West Metro corridors can now be recharged through the newly-introduced “Metro Ride Kolkata” mobile app, developed by the Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS). This facility has been made available from yesterday for Metro users. After this, all the other systems of online recharge of smart cards have been made defunct, informed officials.