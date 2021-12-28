Doctors to take final call on protest post RDA’s meeting

After a high-end meeting with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya over demands to expedite NEET-PG Counselling, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) said that they will take the final call on ongoing protest after consulting all RDAs.

The sleuths of Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), FORDA and all RDAs are likely to hold a meeting at 8 p.m. on Tuesday to decide further course of action.

Dr Manish Nigam, FORDA President, said that the strike is still going on. We demand a written apology for police action. “The further course of action will be decided in the meeting tonight,” he added.

For the unversed, Mandaviya urged protesting resident doctors to call off their strike in the public interest. According to a doctor who was present in the meeting, Mandaviya assured to submit all documents before the court on January 6 when the matter will come up for hearing. He said that the matter is sub-judice before the Supreme Court. However, he said he was hopeful that the NEET-PG counselling will start soon.

The doctors also demanded an apology from police for action against them during the protest on Monday. Mandaviya expressed regret saying it is an unfortunate incident.

Meanwhile, the ongoing doctors protest for the last 12 days has badly hit services in the capital city. Many other RDA organisations across several states have also joined the protest. The protesting doctors on Monday had called for total shutdown of medical services in the hospitals after the police action which has created a chaos like situation in hospitals.