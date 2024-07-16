Diabetes clinic at state-run hospitals

Aadikavi Bhanu Bhakta’s birth anniversary celebrated
The Bhasa Sangam Cell of New Alipore College celebrated the 210th birth anniversary of Aadikavi Bhanu Bhakta Acharya last week.
The diabetes clinic for children set up in state-run hospitals gets national recognition with the ministry of health and family welfare proposes to implement the plan nationally.
The diabetes clinic for children set up in state-run hospitals gets national recognition with the ministry of health and family welfare proposes to implement the plan nationally.
The TMC in its X-handle wrote: “What Bengal thinks today India thinks tomorrow. Bengal’s diabetes clinics for children get national recognition as @MoFW_India plans to follow our footsteps and implement the scheme nationally. GoWB continues to show the way.”
There is a well-knit juvenile diabetic clinic at the SSKM hospital. Other state-run hospitals in the city have a diabetes clinic at the endocrinology department.
Advertisement
Dr Arun Manglik, a paediatrician in the city said because of overfeeding during childhood, obesity among children has become quite frequent.
Advertisement