Diabetes clinic at state-run hospitals

The diabetes clinic for children set up in state-run hospitals gets national recognition with the ministry of health and family welfare proposes to implement the plan nationally.

The TMC in its X-handle wrote: “What Bengal thinks today India thinks tomorrow. Bengal’s diabetes clinics for children get national recognition as @MoFW_India plans to follow our footsteps and implement the scheme nationally. GoWB continues to show the way.”

There is a well-knit juvenile diabetic clinic at the SSKM hospital. Other state-run hospitals in the city have a diabetes clinic at the endocrinology department.

Dr Arun Manglik, a paediatrician in the city said because of overfeeding during childhood, obesity among children has become quite frequent.