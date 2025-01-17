DGP visits Malda after councillor’s murder

In the wake of recent violent incidents, including the murder of councillor Dulal Sarkar alias Babla and a fatal shootout in Kaliachak, DGP Rajeev Kumar visited Malda on Friday to review the district’s law and order situation.

The DGP Mr Kumar arrived at the district police office, where he held a meeting with senior police officials and district magistrate Nitin Singhania.

Advertisement

He also summoned Chaitali Ghosh Sarkar, councillor and widow of Babla Sarkar, to discuss her husband’s murder. While the details of their conversation remain undisclosed, the meeting underscores the seriousness with which the police are treating the case.

Advertisement

Speaking to the media, DGP Mr Kumar assured that investigations into both incidents were progressing and that further updates would be provided by the superintendent of police.

The visit follows the shocking daylight murder of Dulal Sarkar, a TMC leader and councillor, who was gunned down by miscreants. Just days later, Kaliachak’s Naoda Jadupur area witnessed a violent clash between two factions of the TMC. The clash, involving a shootout, claimed one life and left several injured, including local TMC president Bakul Sheikh and his brother, former gram panchayat chief Esaruddin Sheikh.

After reviewing the situation in the district headquarters, DGP Mr Kumar visited Kaliachak, accompanied by ADG law and order Javed Shamim, IG North Bengal Rajesh Kumar Yadav, and SP Pradeep Kumar Yadav. He assessed the shootout site and held discussions with local police officials.

The DGP also toured the India-Bangladesh border at Mahadipur to evaluate security measures and ensure smooth operations at the land port. During his visit, he interacted with BSF officials and met representatives of the Mahadipur Exporters’ Association. Prasenjit Ghosh, the association’s secretary, briefed him on the trade in the region.

The DGP’s visit highlights the urgency of restoring peace in Malda.