DGP Rajiv Kumar meets senior officers at Nabanna

The state government has ordered a full-fledged inquiry into the Patharpratima cracker factory blast and also sought a report from the South 24-Parganas district magistrate in which eight people, including children were killed.

A high-level meeting today was held at the state secretariat, Nabanna, in which the state DGP Rajeev Kumar took stock of the situation and as sources put it that the DGP had expressed his ire at the alleged role of Sundarbans district police.

Advertisement

The meeting, which was held this evening, was attended by the CPs and SPs of various districts. The meeting, as sources contended, that a visibly upset Mr Kumar asked the officers concerned to submit a detailed report on the list of alleged unauthorised cracker factories in various districts.

Advertisement

Sources in the know claimed that Mr Kumar had asked the officers to keep a tab on the alleged storage of illicit crackers and file a report immediately.