Punjab Police bust narco-terror module; father-son among 4 held with 4-kg heroin

In a significant breakthrough amidst the ongoing war against drugs waged on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Counter Intelligence (CI) Amritsar has busted a narco-terror module operating in Punjab with the arrest of four individuals and recovery of 4 kg heroin from their possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Sunday.

Those arrested have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh and his son Navjot Singh, both residents of Tarn Taran Road in Amritsar; Aniket, a resident of Chheharta in Amritsar and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, a resident of village Sheron in Tarn Taran.

Police teams have also impounded their black-coloured three-wheeler auto and a black motorcycle, which were being used by the accused for transporting drug consignments.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that CI Amritsar has received reliable inputs that some individuals, who are in direct contact with the Pakistan-based drug smugglers, are involved in drug smuggling and recently retrieved a drug consignment from Attari area to further supply to the local peddlers.

Acting swiftly, police teams from CI Amritsar conducted a raid near Government Hospital in Naraingarh in Amritsar and arrested four accused and recovered 4 kg heroin from their possession, he said.

The DGP said that preliminary investigations have revealed that the gang is managed by an abroad-based individual identified as Bhullar. Probe also revealed that accused Sukhwinder and his son Navjot Singh had received 4 kg heroin consignment from an unknown person in the village Rajatal in Amritsar, of which, they distributed 2 kg to Aniket and Gurpreet Singh for further supply.

Pertinently, the other son of arrested accused Sukhwinder Singh identified as Harmanjit Singh alias Harry and arrested accused Aniket’s brother identified as Sagar were recently arrested in a drug-related case by ANTF SAS Nagar in January 2025 and are currently lodged in Amritsar Jail.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that their involvement in this smuggling network is also under investigation. Further probe is on to uncover deeper connections within this network by establishing backward and forward linkages, he said, adding that more recoveries and arrests are expected in the coming days.

An FIR dated March 22 has been registered under Sections 21, 25, and 29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Amritsar, as per an official statement.