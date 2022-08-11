Devp on priority basis: Guho

The newly-inducted minister for North Bengal Development Department, Udayan Guho, today said he would bring in development on a priority basis, following the basic requirements of the people, and in consultation with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Mr Guho took charge as the minister at Uttarkanya, the state government’s branch secretariat, here today, and held a meeting with officials to take stock of the present situation. “I have studied a lot to know of the ongoing department works.

A total of 26 projects are going on in Cooch Behar, 20 in Alipurduar, 16 in Jalpaiguri, only five in the Siliguri sub-division, 32 in North Dinajpur, eight in South Dinajpur and 21 schemes in Malda. Many of them are almost complete, and some of them will be inaugurated soon,” Mr Guho said. He also said some contractors have not yet completed and handed over some projects, so as to demand payment of construction costs, intentionally. According to Mr Guho, the state government has allotted Rs 790 crore for the current financial year.

“I will hold a meeting with Alipurduar and Cooch Behar district administration on 23 July to know about their requirements. Similarly, I will interact with the Jalpaiguri district administration to know about their requirements in the interest of the people,” Mr Guho said. Meanwhile, several people and representatives of organisations reached Uttarkanya to greet the new minister, including former NBDD minister Gautam Deb, the Siliguri Mayor.