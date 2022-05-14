Despite CM prod confectioners refuse to start ops at Misti Hub

The retailers at the Misti Hub, a confectioner’s destination conceptualized by the chief minister aiming to promote Bengal’s traditional sweets, have refused to resume operations, which they conveyed to the East Burdwan administration yesterday.

The district administration, following an instruction by the chief minister Mamata Banerjee, had asked the retailers to start operations before 22 May. The chief minister, during her videoconference with the district magistrates on 27 April, had pulled up the district administration for failing to bring trading back on Misti Hub and stressed on mobilizing further initiatives for the hub.

The hub accommodates 25 retail outlets showcasing varieties of local sweets. Yesterday, 15 of the 25 operators met the DM, Singla and SDM, Burdwan (North), Tirthankar Biswas. They submitted a memorandum where they stated that they won’t be able to resume business for the dearth of required infrastructure. Secretary, Mihidana Sitabhog Trader’s Welfare Association Pramod Singh said, “No effective outcome could be estimated with repeated resumption of operations there as the authorities have never paid any serious attention to the issue. So, we’ve told the officials today about our unwillingness to open the shops.” He added, “We’ve already submitted alternate proposals to help firming up business activities but the files, as it appears, are just gathering dust in the government offices.”

SDM Biswas said, “A delegation of the confectioners submitted a proposal, which will be discussed accordingly.”

The officials also were trying to engage self-help groups registered with the MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) to run sweet outlets in the hub.