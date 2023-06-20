Despite CM diktat, promoter eyes waterbody

At a time when chief minister Mamata Banerjee has instructed all the civic bodies to take stringent action against those filling up water bodies in their area, hectic work is on to fillup a tank in Howrah. The Statesman had reported an incident about filling up of a water body in Howrah on 5 July, 2011.

Miss Banerjee, who became the chief minister in May 2011, took special interest and the work was stopped by the Howrah Municipal Corporation (HMC). Taking advantage of the condition on HMC, where civic elections have not taken place after the tenure of the earlier municipal body came to an end and a governmentappointed administrator is now in charge, the builder is filling up the water body with renewed effort.

A special puja was held some time ago and soil testing was done last week. The water body is situated at 129, NS Dutta Road, under Ward 23 of HMC. The area of the tank is 15 cottah and the adjoining land is 9 cottah.

The original owner of the property, Dr Ananta Mullick, an eye surgeon, left Howrah after selling his property. A visit to the area revealed that the promoter is felling trees to cover up the water body and also the old method of filling of the water body with soil is followed. Inquiry revealed that the builder is planning to construct a nine-storey building. Local people had approached the Bantra police station, but no action had been taken.

A senior civic official said when the water body is totally filled up with rubbish, the builder will approach the civic body to say that the water body has become a centre for mosquito breeding ground. As there is no civic board, the builder is taking advantage of the situation.

He is doing everything in haste. The soil test was hurriedly done and also the bhoomi pujan was held two months ago. Local people said there was a time when local people used to take holy dip after conducting certain rituals. They alleged that if a nine-storey building is set up, the smooth passage of natural air will be stopped.

The civic officials remained tight-lipped and refused to make any comment. It may be mentioned that opposite the Power House in Kadamtala, a nine-storey building has come up without leaving any side and back space open. The civic laws say that if the height of the building is more than 14.5 meters, provision to keep side and back open is mandatory