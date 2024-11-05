Departmental probe against OC of Kirnahar PS after complaint

Departmental investigations began against an officer in-charge of Kirnahar police station by Birbhum district police after a recent complaint.

Earlier, the chief minister’s office (CMO) has directed a departmental probe against the officer in-charge of Kirnahar police station of Birbhum, allegedly for seeking bribe in a case.

Wife of an elderly person had recently lodged a complaint in the ‘Didike Bolo’ phone number alleging that her husband was beaten mercilessly at the Kirnahar police station by the OC, allegedly seeking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. Lastly, her husband paid Rs 10,000 but fell sick after being beaten whole night at the police station.

Rabindranath Ghosh, a resident of Brahmanpara in Mirati village of Kirnahar police station has been facing trouble with his neighbour over constructing the first floor of his house since the past nine months.

On 17 October, the OC of Kirnahar police station, Shiekh Ashraful sent a civic police volunteer at his house, asking him directing him to come to the PS.

Next day, Rabindranath Ghosh alleged that the OC forcibly picked him up from his house and sought Rs 1 lakh to settle the case.

Ghosh dialed Didike Bolo number and lodged a complaint against the OC of Kirnahar police station.

Nabanna has directed superintendent of police of Birbhum, Raj Narayan Mukherjee to conduct a departmental probe and submit a report.

Riki Agarwal, SDPO of Bolpur has been entrusted to probe the case. The SDPO has already called both Mr Ghosh and his wife for questioning.

However, the OC, sub-inspector Sheikh Ashraful has refuted the allegations brought against him.