Dengue claims two more lives in the state

With reports of four more deaths during the past 24 hours in the state, dengue in the city and in several districts is posing a serious threat to the state administration.

With the four casualties, 40 people have died of dengue so far, unofficially, in the state during the ongoing monsoon season.

Pinak Sarkar, a 66-year-old resident of AE Block under Bidhannagar Municipality, died of dengue shock syndrome at a private hospital along EM Bypass on Thursday night. He was suffering from high fever and undergoing treatment in two private hospitals since 15 September.

Advertisement

Local Trinamul Congress councillor Sabyasachi Dutta slammed his party-ruled municipal administration, saying, “Our municipal officials, including mayor and commissioner are yet to take legal action against those residents who stack garbage in front of their houses. Eleven people, including the deceased Pinak Sarkar were been infected with dengue virus.”

“A resident, opposite to the house of the deceased, stacks wastes in front of his residence. We are requesting people not to stack garbage that leads to larvae breeding. It’s unfortunate we lost our neighbour. I spoke to the mayor and commissioner urging them to lodge FIR as per municipal act against people who are reluctant to remove their domestic wastes stacked in front of their houses,” Mr Dutta said.

A woman of Baghajatin area also died of the viral disease today at a private hospital.

In two other cases, Ronita Mullick, a resident of Kharagpur and Sabina Bibi of Ghatal succumbed to dengue also on Thursday. Ronita died at Midnapore Medical College Hospital while the other at Ghatal sub-divisional hospital.

On Wednesday, a Class VII girl student of Ward 27 in Motijhil under south Dum Dum municipality died of dengue at a private hospital on Wednesday.

The state government is not releasing figures of dengueinfected cases and deaths in the city and districts.

On Sunday, the state government held a virtual meeting chaired by the home secretary BP Gopalika at the secretariat Nabanna to discuss about dengue and malaria prevention and control measures in the state.