After Amethi snub, Robert Vadra hints at Rajya Sabha route to enter politics

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s husband and businessman Robert Vadra, who was denied ticket from Amethi, on Thursday hinted that his Parliament debut may come through the Rajya Sabha.

Vadra said that he wants to serve the people of the country and that he will “surely join” active politics soon.

“I do not want to come to politics to give a reply to anyone. I want to serve the people of the country, so maybe it is through the Rajya Sabha. I will keep working for the people across the country and will travel to Amethi, Raebareli, and Morabadad, as it makes me very happy to get their blessings. So I will surely join active politics after some time,” he told a news agency.

Vadra had earlier expressed his desire to contest the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from Amethi. However, the businessman husband of Priyanka Gandhi was not given a ticket by the Congress, which fielded KL Sharma from the Amethi parliamentary constituency.

After the Congress announcement of ticket to Sharma, the BJP floated a theory of brother-sister rivalry within the grand-old party and claimed that Rahul Gandhi camp is “systematically marginalising” Priyanka Gandhi and her husband.

However, Vadra dismissed any such rivalry between Rahul and Priyanka, asserting that no power can change any kind of dynamic between them.

“Never. I’ve not seen any kind of issues with them at all. If they have any kind of argument, it’s a healthy argument about how we can do something better for the country. No position and no power can change any kind of dynamic between them or even me. People supposed that I was very upset because I didn’t get to fight in Amethi. It has no meaning to me. I don’t see any kind of issue between any people in the family. We will work together for the whole country,” Vadra said.