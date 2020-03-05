State BJP president Dilip Ghosh today accused Trinamul Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee of practicing double standard on Delhi riots as she did not ask Union home minister Amit Shah any question on the issue when she met him in Bhubaneswar in last week.

“She is however showing mock concern about a sensitive issue like Delhi riots only for reaping political dividend. Actually she got time to speak to Mr Shah, regarding this issue while Union home minister joined lunch in Bhubaneswar and Miss Banerjee joined the same table. Why she kept herself silent over this issue? Where was her sympathy for Delhi riot victims then,” said Mr Ghosh.

Mr Ghosh also said that Miss Banerjee was responsible for communal stifle through her mindless agitation against CAA. “Several trains, railway stations and government buses were set on fire following protest on CAA in the state and police did not take any action against perpetrators of the crimes. Several victims are yet to return back their residences. Miss Banerjee was responsible for all those lawlessness in the state in the name of protest,” said Mr Ghosh.

Miss Banerjee today also alleged in public meeting in South Dinajpur that some people and channels were trying to create panic over coronovirus in the country to divert attention from the Delhi communal riots. She said “happy and healthy” people were killed in Delhi because of violence and not a virus.

“Today some people are shouting corona, corona (coronavirus) a bit too much. Yes, it’s a dreaded disease but don’t create panic. Some (TV) channels are creating hype over it to suppress Delhi violence. Do report when it occurs. We don’t want the disease to spread, but don’t create panic,” she said.