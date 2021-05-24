Delay in admission and dangerously low oxygen saturation levels at the time of hospitalisation are some of the reasons behind the rise in the number of Covid fatalities, officials of the health department have said. North Bengal has witnessed a consistent rise in the death of Covid-19 patients, and 222 Covid patients have died in the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) in between 1 May and 22 May, the officials said.

“We have observed that many deaths have occurred due to delayed admission in the hospitals. They remain at home and are brought to the hospitals only after seven days when most of them have started experiencing severe respiratory problems and extremely low oxygen saturation. From 1 May to 22 May, 222 persons have died at the NBMCH, with 71 of the deaths occurring in the last seven days.

We have studied that 86 persons died in less than 24 hours of being brought to the hospital. Basically, there was no scope of treatment for them as they had been at home. Twenty-eight persons died within two to three days of the date of admission, 55 persons died within four- seven days, 23 died in more than seven days. Many came with 40-45 percent oxygen saturation-103 persons who died were admitted with 50-80 percent saturation level, 43 persons with below 50 percent levels.

Around 140 were co-morbid patients who were suffering from kidney ailments, diabetes and other pre-existing diseases, around 82 persons died of Covid pneumonia,” said the officer on special duty, public health, north Bengal, Dr Susanta Kumar Roy. Health department sources said a minimum of 10 persons who had tested positive for Covid-19 died on an average daily in Siliguri.

Most of the patients died at the NBMCH. Covid-19 patients from different north Bengal districts are also admitted there.

Nine more die

Meanwhile, nine persons who had tested positive for Covid -19 died at the NBMCH today, sources said.

Black fungus case

Test reports of a 50-yearold woman from Siliguri, who was admitted with symptoms of mucomycosis at the ENT ward of the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, today confirmed the disease, which is also known as black fungus. This is perhaps the first such case in north Bengal. Sources said the patient is likely to undergo surgery.

498 new Covid cases in Darjeeling district

Darjeeling district registered 498 new cases of Covid19 today, sources said. A total of 207 cases were found in the Siliguri Muncipal Corporation, 10 in Darjeeling Municipality, 16 in Dukna, 14 in Kurseong Municipality, 39 in Mirik, 14 in Bijanbari, 13 in Sukhia Pokhari, three in Takdah, 24 in Kharibari, 105 in Matigara, 22 in Naxalbari, and 31 in Phansidewa.

Separately, 58 cases were found in SMC areas that fall under Jalpaiguri district, the sources said. They added that 323 Covid patients had recovered either in government hospitals or in home isolation today.

More Covid beds

More than 150 additional beds will be arranged for patients suffering from Covid19 at the NBMCH, Dr Roy said. There are 226 Covid beds at the principal government-run health institution in north Bengal.

“Altogether, 400 beds will be made available for Covid19 patients in a day or two. The beds will be arranged at different wards. We have also focused on augmentation of beds at other hospitals, 37 beds of the 65 are functional at the Darjeeling district hospital, and the rest will start soon. There are 18 beds available at the Kurseong District Hospital, and 22 more beds will be added. A 50-bed Covid ward has been made functional, and there are plans to augment 100 more beds there. There will be a 20-bed high dependency unit at the Kalimpong District hospital,” Dr Roy said.

Sanitisation drive

The College Para Krira-OSanskritik Parishad and College Para Puja Committee jointly conducted a santitisation drive in the area in Siliguri today. Tanuj Singha and Somnath Moulik , on behalf of the organisations, said the drive was conducted at College Para and its adjacent areas.