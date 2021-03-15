Warned about the use of ‘aggressive’ RSS-BJP combined machinery, outgoing tourism minister and senior Trinamul Congress leader Gautam Deb today appealed to teachers to adopt a united approach to resist the onslaught.

Deb was addressing a teachers’ meeting organized by the Siliguri (Organistational) District of the Paschim Banga Madhyamik Sikhhak Samity in support of Trinamul Congress candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

“Many teachers are working with us. But now we want to see them on the battle ground. They should work in their respective areas by forming teams. Delhi (BJP) will launch a carpet bombing for electoral gains in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bengal and hold around 20-25 meetings, the union home minister will also hold around 30-35 meetings. Union ministers like Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan will visit every nook and corner. The RSS- BJP combined machineries aggressively provoke hyper nationalism, encourage divisive agenda on religious grounds, spread hatred, engaging outsiders. Under these circumstances, we need to battle the same from the front. But we will not leave an inch of land to them. We have to resist them in a spirited manner,” Deb said.

Deb was trying to encourage the teachers at a time when a section of senior party leaders expressed their grievances over the selection of the party candidate Prof Om Prakash Mishra, for the Siliguri Assembly constituency. Two senior leaders have already left the party over the candidature issue.

“There may be grievances among some of them, there may be personal issues, but keeping them aside, we should remain united to pave the way for the Trinamul Congress to win. There may be mistakes, you have every right to correct us,” he added.

Deb also slammed the National Education Policy, and alleged attempt of “saffronisation” of the school syllabus by the Centre.

There are more than 1600 members in the organization.

Darjeeling district Trinamul Congress (Plains) president Ranjan Sarkar, Prof Mishra, party candidates from Matigara-Naxalbari, Phansidewa Assembly segments Captain Nalini Ranjan Roy and Choton Kisku, respectively, were present in the meeting. Deb is contesting the polls from the Dabgram-Fulbari Assembly constituency.