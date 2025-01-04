Death threat to TMC leader through poster

Barely a day after the brutal murder of a Trinamul Congress leader in Malda, a threat poster was found in front of the house of a prominent Trinamul leader at Naoda in Murshidabad this morning. The poster featured the Trinamul leader’s photo, which was slashed with red ink. Below the photo it was written: “After death, return to Allah.”

Additionally, a packet was placed nearby containing bullet shells and a blood-smeared bullet. On Wednesday, when a Trinamul councillor was shot dead in Malda, a threatening poster appeared in the neighboring district of Murshidabad, causing panic in the family of the targeted Trinamul leader. The incident took place in Gangadhari village, under Madhupur gram panchayat, within the jurisdiction of Naoda police station in Murshidabad. The threat was directed at Manirul Islam, a Trinamul panchayat member from the area.

The packet contained some medicines along with the bullet shells. Notably, just a few days ago, a terrorist was arrested from a nearby village, adding further significance to this incident. Speaking about the situation, Manirul Islam said, “Early this morning, someone left bullets, a gun mechanism, and a packet covered in black cloth. It also included my photo, details about how I would be killed, how I would be taken to the hospital, and even the items Muslims need after death—like attar (perfume) and rose petals—were packed inside. They’ve written that this is the last warning, along with several pictures. I don’t know who’s behind this.”

Manirul reported the matter to the officer-in-charge (OC) of Naoda police station, and the police have already begun their investigation. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed deep concern over the murder of the Malda Trinamul Congress vice-president and councillor yesterday. In response, Naoda police launched a probe into this latest incident.