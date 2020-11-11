The Darjeeling Police yesterday arrested three persons with 130 gold bars weighing 21.573 grams at the Chekamari check-point under the Kharibari Police Station near Siliguri.

According to the Darjeeling Superintendent of Police Santosh Nimbalkar, the estimated market value of the yellow metal could be more than Rs 30 crore. Police said that the three persons were travelling in a vehicle (WB 74 7178) when they were stopped and checked at the Chekarmari check-point.

Also found in their possession were some cash and five mobile phone sets.

The Darjeeling SP said that along with the police team, a team of the Excise Department was also present when the items were seized, adding that the seizure was done in front of the Siliguri Executive Magistrate and panchayat members. Police said a case has been started at the Kharibari PS under Sections 379, 411 and 413 of the IPC.

“The three arrested persons include the driver, Md Afroz Sangpal, and the two main accused, 29-year-old Sashikant Sampal and 40-year-old Anil Gumade, who are from Mumbai,” Mr Nimbalkar said. Police said further investigations were under way.