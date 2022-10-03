Passenger caught with smuggled gold at Delhi Airport

An Indian passenger has been booked for smuggling gold at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, by the officials of the Delhi Airport Customs. Two gold bars weighing around 2 kilogram have been recovered from the accused, which is valued over Rs. 85.70 lakhs.

According to the Joint Commissioner of Customs, Nisha Gupta, the incident occurred on October 01 at Terminal-3 of IGI Airport. On the basis of profiling, the officers of airport customs intercepted an Indian passenger arriving from Bangkok for checking.

During thorough search of the baggage of the said passenger, two gold bars were recovered. It was revealed the accused passenger tried to smuggle the gold by handing over the same to one airport staff.

Under relevant Customs Act, the recovered gold has been seized and the passenger has been placed under arrest. Further investigation is being carried out.