Darjeeling MP visits landslide-hit areas

Raju Bista, the Member of Parliament from Darjeeling, today visited the Mahanadi area (63 Line) in Kurseong sub-division that was affected by a major landslide on 3 July. This disaster has greatly disrupted the lives of the local residents.

MP Bista also visited several locations such as Tindharey, Bagmara, Pagla Jhora, Mahanadi, Shivakhola, Sepoydhura, Norbung and Sukna in order to evaluate the damage caused by heavy rainfall and coordinate urgent efforts for relief.

Notably, the Darjeeling and Kalimpong hills region has been greatly affected by these continuous downpours.

Advertisement

Bagmara, also known as the ‘Model Village’ for its resilient community spirit, has been hit hard by recent landslides. The village is currently facing major challenges in the aftermath of this natural disaster.

Highlighting the pressing need for comprehensive support and recovery initiatives, the MP stated that the region is continuously struggling with infrastructural and connectivity issues along NH-55, particularly in areas like Tindharey, Pagla Jhora and Mahanadi.

He also mentioned the central government’s allocation of Rs 22 crore for the reconstruction of NH-55 as a crucial step forward. A portion of this fund (Rs 4 crore) has been specifically set aside for reconnecting Pagla Jhora.

MP Bista further commented that the prompt action taken by the central government to restore connectivity in our region reflects their high priority towards the region.

Additionally, he has been working closely with the West Bengal PWD NH division to expedite approval for a proposed alternative route worth Rs 71 lakh that aims to swiftly restore connectivity in Pagla Jhora.

Bista had discussions with relevant authorities and urged them to send experts to study the cause of the landslides and find a permanent solution for this recurring issue.

According to him, four houses were destroyed, one completely and three partially at Mahanadi.

The MP has pledged to provide financial aid of Rs 1 lakh to the family whose house was completely damaged, and Rs 50,000 each to those whose houses were partially damaged.

He also expressed his determination to use his influence to assist all those in need in his constituency.