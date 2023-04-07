DA crisis: HC directs govt to talk to agitating employees

A Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the West Bengal government to have a discussion on the issue of pending dearness arrears with the joint forum of state government employees, which is spearheading the movement in the matter.

The Division Bench of acting Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmoy Bhattacharya directed the state government to fix a meeting on this count with a three-member team of the state government employees on 17 April.

The Bench also ordered that the meeting should be in the presence of the state chief secretary HK Dwivedi and the state’s additional chief secretary (finance) Manoj Pant.

The Division Bench also observed that all attempts should be made to arrive at a positive outcome at the meeting on 17 April. “The state government should take some decision to resolve the complications arising of the dearness allowance payments,” Justice Sivagnanam observed.

The direction of the Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court comes on a day when the joint forum is observing ceasework in the state government offices in support of their demands. The employees of the different courts in the state, including the Calcutta High Court are also observing ceasework as an expression of solidarity