Cyber thugs siphon off Rs 15 lakh from twin accounts in Purulia

Cyber criminals have siphoned off over Rs 15 lakh from two bank accounts of a lecturer of a state government college in Purulia district using a new modus operandi.

Khirod Chandra Mahato, lecturer of Kashipur Michael Madhusudan College has lodged an FIR at cyber crime wing of Purulia district police and investigations have begun.

He is a resident of Patharmahara area in Manbazar police station of Purulia district. In his written complaint, Mr Mahato has alleged that during marketing at kisan mandi in Manbazar, his cell phone was stolen, last Tuesday.

He lodged a missing diary at the local police station and after that he was issued a duplicate sim card by the service provider. Yesterday, he was stunned to find that Rs 15.2 lakh were debited from his two separate bank accounts by the miscreant using his sim card.

Abhijit Banerjee, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Purulia has said that both Manbazar police station and the district cyber cell wing are investigating this case.

Purulia district police through the Sahay app has been constantly urging common people to remain alert on bank transactions and not provide any vital personal information either by phone or mail or through social media to unknown persons.

So far, nobody has been detained by police in this connection.