Two HS students commit suicide in Purulia hours before exams

Two higher secondary examinees have commited suicide in Purulia district barely few hours before the examination started.

On Sunday evening, both the two bodies of a boy and a girl were recovered from their respective houses in Malthore under Purulia Mufassal police station area and Bagandih village under Balarampur police station area.

The boy was taken to Deben Mahato Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared dead. Purulia Mufassal police station has started a probe into the unnatural death case.

In Bagandih, the family members found that she was hanging from the rooftop and was taken to Bansgarh Rural Health Centre, where doctors pronounced her dead.

The reasons behind their suicides and till not known. Purulia district police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and started investigations.